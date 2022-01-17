‘Euphoria’: Nate and Fezco Fight Took ‘8 or 9 Hours to Film’

Euphoria Season 2 premiered on HBO in January.

a)

Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) and Fezco (Angus Cloud) had a heated exchange in the first episode of the new season.

Cloud revealed the scene took “eight or nine hours to film” in an interview with GQ Magazine.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Euphoria season 2 episode 1.]

The season 2 premiere of Euphoria is mostly set at a New Year’s Eve party.

Fezco approaches Nate shortly after the clock strikes midnight, and Nate jokes that Fezco threatened to kill him previously.

Fezco then beats Nate, proving that viewers who despise Nate’s villainous behavior are correct.

“Yeah, he was bound to get it.

It’s a well-deserved honor.

Reading that in the script was very helpful.

“Hell yeah, there you go!” I exclaimed.

“That’s the code of the streets right there,” Cloud told GQ Magazine in an interview.

“I don’t believe he came to the party to do that, no,” he continued.

It was entertaining because he saw… That was his adversary at the time, so he saw his chance and took advantage of it.”

pic.twitter.comLBeLLnuxcU this season on (hashtag)EUPHORIA

In Season 1 of ‘Euphoria,’ Jacob Elordi admits that he’struggled’ with the Intimacy Coordinator.

While Fezco and Nate’s fight at the end of the episode is brief, Cloud revealed that it took a long time to film.

“Man, that was a difficult scene to film.”

There were a lot of broken bottles and different movements.

For about three hours, I was swinging my fist.

My arm hurt like hell, man.

Cloud told GQ Magazine, “I swear to God, I broke my whole shoulder just swinging fake air punches that weren’t even hitting anything.”

The scene was filmed for “eight or nine hours,” according to the actor.

“Oh, no,” says the speaker.

That was far from the case.

I was punching for about three hours straight.

That scene, just the fight, took at least eight or nine hours to shoot.

Because we had the New Year’s Eve countdown and then the fight.

Cloud said, “It was all split.”

“We were filming there for five days, from 7:00 p.m. to sunrise,” he continued.

All-nighters, to be sure.

But that fight scene ate up a lot of one of those days, so it was…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.