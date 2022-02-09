‘Euphoria’ Season 2: Who Opens the Door to Rue’s House at the End of Episode 5? ‘Euphoria’ Season 2: Who Opens the Door to Rue’s House at the End of Episode 5? ‘Euphoria’ Season 2: Who Opens the Door to Rue’s House at the End of Episode

Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’: Who Opens the Door to Rue’s House at the End of Episode 5?

[Warning: Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 spoilers follow.]

Rue’s lowest point in the series occurred in Episode 5 of Euphoria Season 2.

Rue’s mother confronts her about her pill use at the start of the episode, and Rue ends up at Laurie’s house at the end.

Laurie is one of the most terrifying characters in the series, and she appears in Euphoria.

Fans are worried about what she’ll do to Rue now that she’s no longer on any drugs.

So, who do we think opens Rue’s door at the end of episode 5?

Some fans found it difficult to watch Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird,” because the episode begins with Rue and her mother verbally sparring.

Rue also verbally attacks Jules after learning that Jules exposed her drug use.

Rue tells Jules that her life has only gotten worse since Jules entered it, leading to the couple’s heartbreaking breakup.

Laurie had given Rue drugs in a suitcase to sell for $10,000 in an earlier episode of Euphoria.

Rue spirals after Jules informs her that the drugs have been flushed.

The show shows her fleeing her mother, the cops, and finally returning to Laurie’s house to confess what happened.

During Rue’s drug withdrawal, Laurie injects him with morphine.

Rue finds herself locked in Laurie’s house when she wakes up.

She does, however, manage to flee through a window.

Someone opens the door to Rue’s house at the end of the episode.

As she sits at the kitchen table, her mother calls out, “Rue?”

pic.twitter.comdJq5nJRpER on the next (hashtag)EUPHORIA…

So, who opens the door to Rue’s house at the end of Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5? It’s most likely Laurie’s people, who are on their way to take Rue’s family.

When Laurie handed Rue the drugs to sell, she warned him that if he screwed up the deal, she would traffic him to “sick” people.

Laurie could seek vengeance on Rue’s family now that Rue has admitted to not having the drugs or the money.

The Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 trailer, on the other hand, conveys a more optimistic message.

Rue is hunched over and being helped back into her house in the trailer.

She is then seen crying in her bathroom and kitchen.

“The majority of…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.