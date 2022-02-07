‘Euphoria’: Storm Reid and Nika King Discuss Rue’s Season 2 Emotional Intervention (Exclusive)

Season 2’s ‘Euphoria’: Storm Reid and Nika King Discuss Rue’s Emotional Intervention (Exclusive)

Leslie (Nika King) and Gia (Storm Reid) confront Rue (Zendaya) about her relapse and continued drug use in episode 5 of Season 2 of Euphoria.

King, Reid, and Colman Domingo, who plays Rue’s sponsor, Ali, spoke with ET’s Denny Directo about the family’s emotional intervention and if Rue has a sober future.

“Leslie is still that mother who hopes to see Rue take a different path in season two.”

“I mean, if that’s even possible,” King explained.

“We’ll see Leslie make some difficult choices,” says the author, who also has Gia to worry about.

But it’s all in the hopes of allowing Rue to see the true impact she has on her younger sister and reuniting the family.”

And it’s this that prompts Gia to intervene with Rue, whose drug use has spiraled out of control as her demeanor has deteriorated.

And episode 5 wastes no time in delving into the ramifications of Rue’s broken promises to herself and her family, as well as how she reacts to her mother, Leslie, and sister, Gia’s unexpected intervention.

“Like any intervention,” King explained, “it gets a little dirty.”

‘Euphoria’ season 2’s Storm Reid

When Rue realizes her suitcase of drugs is missing, she becomes enraged and attacks her mother.

She goes after Gia later when she suspects her sister of spilling the beans on her drug use.

Gia and Leslie lock themselves in a room after pushing Rue out, while Rue goes on a destructive rampage throughout the house.

The episode’s filming was “tough,” Reid admitted.

“I feel like all of those scenes where we have to corner her and tell her she’s destroying herself are difficult.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s easy on an acting level for me,” she continued, “but I am human, and even though I do become these characters and walk in their shoes, I’m a sensitive, emotional person, and to just be in that space or in that state of mind or.”

