Euphoria’s Complicated Couplings: A Definitive Ranking

While none of the Euphoria couples are perfect, there are a few that are slightly better.

When it comes down to it, none of the Euphoria characters seem to fit.

If we could sit down with these teenagers and give them advice, we’d probably tell them to put their money into themselves rather than their significant others.

We might warn Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) that Nate (Jacob Elordi) has dark circles under his eyes, but we’re not a counselor at Euphoria High and this is a fictional show.

Because, let’s face it, none of these couples can really be held up as shining examples of what love should look like, we’ve settled on ranking them from somewhat healthy to incredibly toxic (we’re sure you can guess who falls into the latter category).

We’ve seen these characters cheat on each other and suffer horrific emotional and physical abuse in just one and a half seasons, and none of it should be celebrated or glorified.

However, as Eric Dane recently told E! News, the show is more of a “warning tale” than an aspirational tale.

“Euphoria is for mature audiences,” Zendaya said ahead of season two’s premiere.

So, while we aren’t necessarily rooting for these couples, we do see the jokes on Twitter and agree that Cassie is way out of her depth with Nate.

Continue scrolling to hear our thoughts on these pairings.

