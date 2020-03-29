Euromillions registers its worst level of participation since its creation

Euromillions in turn victim of the coronavirus epidemic. According to the Winning Draw, the European lottery registered 9.9 million grids in the last draw on Tuesday March 24. This is the worst level of participation since the creation of the game in 2004. By comparison, more than 21 million grids are played on average in March on Tuesday.

In total, 843,000 winning grids were recorded, with no winner at rank No. 1 or at rank No. 2. The lowest level ever observed. In France, participation in the Euromillions is down 35% compared to a traditional Tuesday. With only 200,000 winning grids.

While 80% of the FDJ’s points of sale are open in France, the company’s activity has halved since the implementation of containment measures. And for good reason, it is forbidden to make trips only to play a scratch or draw game.

Lottery games suspended in Spain

Difficult to collect for the historic operator of the lottery in France. Especially since “the turnover of lotteries represents 80% of the overall figure of La Française des Jeux with a rate of return to the player between 50% and 55%, lower than in scratch games, thus digging ( its) benefits “, reminds Tirage-Gagnant.

France is obviously not the only country where the Euromillions has come to a serious halt. On the other side of the Channel, the most recent draw was down 37% on Tuesday, the first day of total confinement in the UK.

In Spain, all sales of scratch games and lotteries were suspended on March 15. It is therefore impossible to participate in the Euromillions draws. Finally, “in Portugal, in Belgium, in Ireland, in Austria, in Luxembourg, or in Switzerland, confinements considerably slow down the taking of games, all in free fall”, concludes Draw-winner. The Euromillions draws should still continue, at least until April 14.