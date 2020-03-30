Eurovision fans DEMAND Iceland be crowned the winner

Eurovision fans are demanding Iceland be crowned the winner of the song contest as its ‘banging tune’ has become a huge hit online after the event was axed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s entry by band Daði Freyr with their song Think About Things has wracked up millions of views on YouTube and was hotly tipped to win before it was announced the song contest was cancelled yesterday.

It would have been the first time Iceland’s had taken the crown or hosted the contest, because it is currently the only Nordic country that’s yet to win.

Many are now calling it the ‘official winner’, with over 1,400 people signing a petition to give the country the title by default.

Fans are flooding social media with praise for the song, with one commenting: ‘No Eurovision this year, think we’ve all just collectively decided Iceland won and we didn’t have to turn it off when Israel came on. Win win.’

One tweeted: ‘Iceland was the unofficial winner of Eurovision 2020 then.’

‘Eurovision is moved to 2021,’ another wrote, ‘This year’s contestants are welcome to reapply but rules stipulate they can’t use this year’s songs, so this magnificent Iceland effort is the great lost winner.’

‘V Thankful for Iceland’s Eurovision song which is giving me life,’ another added.

Another wrote: ‘Been listening to Iceland’s Eurovision entry on repeat, you’re welcome.’

Another added: ‘Glad to see other people on Twitter are noticing Iceland’s fabulous entry that would have been performed during this year’s Eurovision.

‘It deserves recognition. It is so good.’

Daði Freyr’s video for the song has wracked up over 3 million views since it was uploaded a month ago on YouTube, with hundreds commenting on the funky tune.

Meanwhile over 1,400 people have signed a petition on Change.org to have the song officially named the winner by default.

Stuart Newman, who launched the campaign, commented: ‘Everybody knows Iceland would have walked it easily – it is officially “a banging tune” – so let’s all pull together to get the organisers to symbolically award the 2020 title to Iceland.’

The annual singing contest – due to take place in Rotterdam this May – was cancelled yesterday as a response to the global crisis, with organisers ‘in conversation with the City of Rotterdam regarding the hosting of the contest in 2021’.

The decision, taken by the show’s producers European Broadcasting Union, was announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

James Newman, 28 – who is the brother of Love Me Again hitmaker John Newman – was due to represent the UK at Eurovision Song Contest 2020 with the song My Last Breath.

The UK has only won the singing talent contest five times in the competition’s 63 years, and it’s been over 20 years since the country was victorious, with Katrina and the Waves bringing home the last win in 1997.