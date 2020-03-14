Eva Amurri and Ex-Husband Kyle Martino Welcome Baby No. 3

Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino‘s modern family just welcomed a new addition!

The lifestyle blogger and daughter of Susan Sarandon announced the birth of her and her estranged husband’s third child together via newsletter, People reports. The former couple named their newborn son Mateo Antoni Martino.

“Kyle, Marlowe, Major, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our littlest love: Mateo Antoni Martino,” she wrote. “He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long. Our hearts are so full! Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!”

Just two months after revealing her pregnancy in Sep. 2019, Eva announced their decision to separate.

“Our family is starting down a new path. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” the statement read. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

Eva and Kyle wed in 2011. They welcomed their daughter in 2014 and son two years later.

As her due date approached, the 34-year-old explained why Kyle would not be invited inside the room for the baby’s delivery.

“Birth is so emotional, and so I knew early on that having Kyle there wasn’t going to feel right to me,” the mom-to-be wrote on her blog, “Happily Eva After.” “Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren’t a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a Home Birth) it’s so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support.”

As she explained, “Kyle will, of course, meet his son directly after he’s born (and we both feel good about this decision), but not having a partnership present at this birth feels totally different! It’s been taking a lot of intentional thought and work on myself as I near the birth experience to get out of my own fears and to focus on the power I have felt during this pregnancy.”

Congratulations to Eva and Kyle on their bundle of joy!