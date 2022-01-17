Eva Amurri and Other Celebrity Parents Are Homeschooling Their Children During the Coronavirus Epidemic

Celebrity parents have turned to homeschooling in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 12, one day before giving birth to her newborn son Mateo, Eva Amurri began teaching her 5-year-old daughter Marlowe.

“Who knew I’d be teaching kindergarten on maternity leave?” she captioned a photo of worksheets and markers.

“Education does not wait for a postpartum mother,” she continued the following week.

Susan Sarandon’s daughter shared sample schedules, supplies, and online educational resources for both kids and adults, including Khan Academy and FutureLearn, on her blog at the time.

Marlowe had mixed feelings when she FaceTimed her teacher “who she LOVES” on March 31. The actress also has a 3-year-old son Major with her ex-husband, Kyle Martino.

“It was both sad and wonderful,” the New York native captioned a photo of her daughter on Instagram Story.

“She also demonstrated her abilities as a big sister.”

Daphne Oz, the former host of The Chew, has four children, three of whom are in school, and she revealed how she explained coronavirus to them.

“We told them their school needed to be cleaned, and that we and other grownups are here to keep them safe and healthy,” the Happy Cook author captioned a photo of Philomena, Jovam, and Domenica taken on March 12 on Instagram.

“For the time being, [I’m] concentrating on one day at a time and how to make their extra time at home productive and enjoyable.”

She told her followers at the time that, in addition to using Khan Academy like Amurri, she “bought a bunch more workbooks and flash cards and plannedn[ed]some creative cookingcraft projects.”

“We had to see for ourselves and it worked!! Pepper in water Germs,” Oz wrote three days later, showcasing one of her projects.

Watch the germs scatter as you dip your fingers in soap and then back into the water!!”

From Kim Kardashian’s “Pokemon yoga [and]princess yoga” to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s art projects, scroll down to see how more celebrity parents are handling homeschooling while self-quarantining with their children.

