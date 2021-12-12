Eva Longoria explains why her family does not celebrate Christmas on the morning of December 25th.

Eva Longoria explains why her family doesn’t have a Christmas morning celebration.

It’s that time of year again, and Eva Longoria celebrates Christmas early by following a family tradition.

“We celebrate on [Christmas Eve] because I’m Mexican,” the actress, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting Let’s Get Married, which she executive-produced, on Friday, December 10.

“We don’t really do Christmas morning, like, wait for Santa or, like, Santa came at 2:00 p.m. and here are all the presents,” says one family member.

Longoria stated that she and her family enjoy Christmas Eve.

“We do the big meal, gifts, and everything the night of the 24th,” she explained.

“We usually go to midnight mass after that.”

That’s how it’s always been done.”

Veronica Rodriguez, the director of Let’s Get Married, said her family celebrates the same way.

On Friday, she told Us, “[Before Christmas], there’s a big night and then midnight mass.”

“I know Eva’s family makes tamales, and we always have Grandma Olga’s tamales,” says the narrator.

Longoria joked that distributing leftovers can be quite dramatic.

“It’s in a Ralph’s plastic bag,” she joked, “and if you divide it up — if Tia Edna gets more than Tia Elsa, it’s a war.”

“So you’ll have to keep track of the tamales.”

“This is a significant event.”

The Desperate Housewives alum will first premiere the VH1 holiday film Let’s Get Merried as she prepares to ring in the holiday season with husband José Bastón, son Santiago, 3, and the rest of their family.

A bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park takes a turn when a woman who despises the holidays decides to marry a man she has never met that day.

“I’ve been a part of VH1’s massive diversity initiative to get diverse storytellers behind the camera,” Longoria told Us.

“As a result, I was ecstatic.”

I read this script and immediately recognized Veronica’s talent and comedic chops, and I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’ve got to send it to her.’ And after I did, she came back with this vision for the film… which is super funny.

