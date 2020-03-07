Eva Mendes Explains Why She Won’t Share New Photos of Ryan Gosling

Looking for a new snap of Ryan Gosling? You won’t find it on Eva Mendes‘ Instagram page.

The actress’ social media account is hardly bare. Upon visiting, fans can see a mix of snaps from the star, whether it be a promotional photo of her New York & Company line, a throwback red carpet shot or a picture of her at 13. However, when it comes to her famous partner or their two daughters, there’s no current trace of them.

After a fan quipped in an Instagram comment that they “wouldn’t mind an appearance by Ryan on this page,” Mendes explained why they shouldn’t hold their breath.

“You look amazing, Eva! Just wanted to say how much it means to us fans to be able to talk to you and how great is that unlike many other celebrities you acknowledge us. So thank you! p.s. wouldn’t mind an appearance by Ryan on this page,” the comment read.

“Thank you for saying this. I take so much joy from connecting to other women. It means so much to me. Even just a quick exchange. I struggle with Social Media but I love the constant connection with women. I try to post responsibly and I try to make sure I don’t portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad. Instagram can be hurtful in that way. Like with this picture, this is actually a campaign shot and it was retouched So I want women to know that,” Mendes responded.

“I want women to know it takes a lot for me to look this way and that I struggle with food among many other things. So thank you again for your comment and feel free to call me out on bulls$&t if you see it,” she continued. “As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that).”

As Mendes concisely put it, “My man and kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love.”

While they remain one of the most undercover couples in Hollywood, Mendes has shared bits and pieces about their personal life together, including that the Oscar nominee can cook.

“Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker,” Mendes answered an Instagram user. “For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”