Eva Mendes Gets Real About Why She Doesn’t Post About Ryan Gosling and Her Kids

Boundaries have been set in place!

Eva Mendes draws a line when it comes to sharing things about her family.

As many fans know, she’s been in a long-term relationship with Ryan Gosling. The longtime couple have not only been together for a little under a decade, but they share two daughters: Esmeralda (5) and Amada (3).

On Saturday, the Lost River alum got real about why she keeps her personal life… well, personal.

“During these times, I’m so confused about what to post so I’m going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don’t post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go…,” she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of a painting.

Adding, “One of my favorite pieces of art from one of my favorite artist René Magritte. I’ve always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. sending lots of love out there.”

After reading her caption, one fan asked why she doesn’t post about her immediate family.

“hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” Eva responded. “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

Moreover, she explained why she also keeps things “private” between her and the Blade Runner 2049 actor.

“As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private,” she wrote. “Sending loads of love to you at this time.”

The Hitch actress also reassured her fans that she doesn’t “mind explaining” herself on social media.

“I don’t mind explaining myself sometimes. I care about people and their questions,” she replied to another follower’s comment. “So I’m happy to answer honestly. But thanks for saying thanks! Sending you lots of love out there.”

That wasn’t the only honest bit Eva shared under her comment section.

One of her fans praised her for sharing meaningful posts, especially given the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for thoughtful posts. I cringe when I still see narcissistic posts and humble brags at this time,” one fan wrote, to which the actress responded, “me too. sending love.”