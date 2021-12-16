Eva Mendes hasn’t married in part because she considers the words “husband” and “wife” to be “unsexy.”

Eva Mendes hasn’t married because she considers the words “husband” and “wife” to be “unsexy words.”

Eva Mendes is a businesswoman and former actress who has been in the spotlight since the 1990s.

After giving birth to her first child, the 47-year-old actress decided to stop acting and focus on being a mother.

Mendes has kept her dating relationships private over the years, unlike other celebrities who have made their relationships public.

Little is known about her marital status even after meeting her movie-star partner.

Fans are curious as to why she has never married.

Since 2012, Mendes has been married to Ryan Gosling.

They have two children together, but their relationship has never been formalized.

Despite rumors to the contrary, they have not married, according to People.

Fans were curious about Mendes’ relationship last year.

In an Instagram post, the Hitch star responded, saying that they prefer to keep their marriage private because it works for them.

When it comes to her family, Mendes believes in having clear boundaries.

She went on to say that she is not obligated to post photos of her children.

According to Refinery 29, Mendes explained her feelings about marriage in an interview with Chelsea Handler on Chelsea Lately, “It’s a very old-fashioned, archaic kind of thing.”

Initially, we did it for the purpose of acquiring land.

How unromantic is that? I think the words “husband and wife” and “wife” are rather unappealing.”

Prior to meeting Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes had no desire to have children. (hashtag)EveMendespic.twitter.comLiDJpT3RE1

For the past ten years, Mendes and Gosling have been together.

Their romance began in September 2011 when they were photographed on a date in Disneyland.

They met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012, and their friendship blossomed from there.

Mendes then went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2012, where she blushed when asked about her dating life and Gosling, according to Pop Sugar.

The Training Day actress accompanied Gosling to his mother’s graduation ceremony in Toronto in June 2012.

In September, they attended the Toronto International Film Festival.

When asked about her partner in September 2013, she told The Edit that she is a weirdo and that when it comes to Gosling, she loses her ability to speak.

After not being seen together in 2014, rumors began to circulate that the couple had broken up…

