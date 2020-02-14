Eva Mendes Reveals Ryan Gosling’s Secret Talents in the Kitchen

Ryan Gosling can truly do anything.

On Tuesday, Eva Mendestook to Instagram to gush over a delicious meal she had, and she ended up revealing some new info about her longtime love’s culinary skills in the comments section!

The post itself featured a video of Mendes eating her last bite of a tasty pink macaroon. As she wrote in her caption, “On my way home after a long day. Really wanted to thank the best catering service ever @electricavenuechef.”

“Gracias to Karen and Austin who make delish clean food with so much love,” she continued. “And it’s not just the food, it’s their beautiful smiles, it’s the music they play while they cook, its all of it. Aaaaand they sent me home with these heart shaped macaroons so you know I’m a lifer now!!”

Then, one fan in the comments section got to have their day made when Mendes replied to their question. As the fan asked, “Love macaroons what else did they make there and do you and Ryan cook at all?”

As it turns out, the La La Land star cooks and bakes.

“Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker,” Mendes replied to the user. “For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”

This couple scarcely shares details about their home life with daughters Esmerelda, 5, and Amada, 3, so to learn that The Ryan Gosling can not only cook, but cook well is a true delight.

Mendes has been opening up about her family life more and more these days.

During an October appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Mendes dished about her daughters’ love of dressing as Dorothy for Halloween (they seriously won’t dress as anything else, no matter how much their mom tries), as well as her and Gosling’s parenting styles.

“I think we would be a bulldozing parent,” she joked to Kelly Clarksonof her and the actor’s methods. “I heard of the term helicopter parenting, have you guys heard of that? I’m like, well, what else are we supposed to do? They’re this big. We have to be on top of them every second. The stakes are really high, so yeah, I’m a helicopter parent. And then, I heard the bulldozing and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m probably a bulldozing parent, too.'”

Whatever their parenting style, we’re just happy that Mendes feels comfortable enough to pull the curtain on their life back a little bit. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to go figure out how we can get some Ryan Gosling baked goods for Valentine’s Day.