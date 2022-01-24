Evan Marriott, 47, from Joe Millionaire, is completely unrecognizable in his first sighting in YEARS, sporting long hair and a beard.

In his first sighting in YEARS, Joe Millionaire star Evan Marriott, 47, is completely unrecognizable with his long hair and beard.

With his long hair and gray beard, JOE Millionaire star Evan Marriott, now 47, looked completely unrecognizable in his first public appearance in years after the reality show ended.

Evan was seen walking through the streets of Los Angeles, California, when he was spotted out in public.

While exiting his white van, the Joe Millionaire actor was dressed in blue jeans and a bright orange shirt.

As he strutted around in flip flops, the former TV star sported a full beard around his chin.

He had a gray strand running down the middle of his long hair.

His long hair had been combed into a ponytail by the disheveled reality star.

Evan was named the first bachelor of the dating competition show back in 2003.

He pretended to be a millionaire, but he worked as a construction worker in real life.

Evan chose substitute teacher Zora Andrich at the end of the first season, as fans of the FOX show will recall.

After Zora admitted that she loved Evan regardless of his financial situation, Evan won the (dollar)1 million prize.

Zora and Evan started dating after their TV show ended, but they broke up soon after.

He stayed in the spotlight for a while longer, appearing in shows like She Spies, Miss Castaways, and the Island Girls, See Jane Date, and Motocross Kids.

Evan spoofed The Simpsons in an animated skit when he landed the lead role in the play The Cherry Orchard at London’s Apollo Theatre.

When he said, “I don’t have a cherry orchard,” the cartoon audience gasped.

Evan appeared to have stepped away from the limelight and resumed his construction work in Southern California.

He is reportedly single as of January 2022.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, a reboot of the former FOX show, was recently announced.

Two men will now date a total of 20 women in search of true love.

Kurt, a 32-year-old construction CEO, and Steven, a 27-year-old farming CEO, will now star in For Richer or Poorer.

“This revival of Joe Millionaire represents a potent combination: one of the most innovative and popular dating shows of all time with SallyAnn Salsano, who ranks among the most fearless producers in the business,” Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative and specials, Rob Wade, said in a statement.

“I’ve always admired Joe Millionaire for its bold premise, and ever since I joined Fox, I’ve wanted to reintroduce it to new viewers and fans in a whole new way…

