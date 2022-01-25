Evan Rachel Wood claims Marilyn Manson “essentially raped” her while filming a music video in 2007. Marilyn Manson denies this.

Evan Rachel Wood claims Marilyn Manson “basically raped” her while filming a music video in 2007. Marilyn Manson denies this claim.

This story contains sexual assault and rape, so proceed with caution.

Evan Rachel Wood has claimed that ex Marilyn Manson “essentially raped” her while they were filming a music video together in 2007, nearly a year after accusing him of abuse.

The first installment of the two-part documentary Phoenix Rising, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

Wood spoke about her alleged experience on the set of “Heart-Shaped Glasses” when she was 19 and he was about 38 at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

According to People, the Thirteen actress claimed she was “forced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses,” and that “that’s when the first crime was committed against me” in Phoenix Rising.

On camera, I was essentially raped.”

In a statement to E! News on Jan. 8, Manson, now 53, denied her accusations.

“I did not have sex with Evan on that set,” he said, adding that the rocker (real name Brian Warner) “knows that is the truth.”

The shoot was “nothing like I thought it was going to be,” said Wood, whose relationship with Manson was made public in 2007.

“We’re doing things that weren’t promised to me,” she explained.

“We had planned a simulated sex scene, but as soon as the cameras started rolling, he began penetrating me for real.”

That was something I had never agreed to.

“I’m a professional actress who’s been doing this my whole life; I’ve never been on a set as unprofessional as this one.”

On set, Wood, now 34, said she didn’t “feel safe.”

According to People, she went on to say, “No one was looking after me.”

“Filming the video was a very traumatic experience for me.”

Because I had been conditioned and trained to never speak up, to just soldier through, I didn’t know how to advocate for myself or say no.”

Afterward, the Westworld star said she felt “disgusting” and “shameful.”

“I could tell the crew was very uncomfortable, and nobody knew what to do,” she continued.

“Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made,” Manson’s attorney said in a statement to E! News on April 24.

