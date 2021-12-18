Marilyn Manson allegedly threatened to “f***” Evan Rachel Wood’s 8-year-old son, according to Evan Rachel Wood, star of HBO’s “Westworld.”

Marilyn Manson threatened Evan Rachel Wood’s 8-year-old son, according to Evan Rachel Wood, star of HBO’s “Westworld.”

Marilyn Manson allegedly threatened to ‘F***’ Evan Rachel Wood’s 8-year-old son, according to Evan Rachel Wood, star of ‘Westworld.’

Evan Rachel Wood of Westworld accused Marilyn Manson of abuse earlier this year.

In retaliation for her speaking out against him, he has allegedly threatened her family.

Wood said this about the musician in court documents.

In an Instagram post on January 1, 2021, Wood accused her ex-fiancé of abuse.

Wood also claimed in her blog post that Manson “groom[ed]” her as a teen and “horrifically abused [her]for years,” and that he “brainwashed and manipulated [her]into submission.”

Manson responded to Wood’s accusations with an Instagram post denying all of them on the same day.

He described the claims as “horrible distortions of reality.”

In another Instagram post, Wood urged fans to contact authorities regarding Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner.

“Swipe for the numbers to call,” she wrote alongside the images, which included the phone numbers for the Los Angeles District Attorney and Attorney General.

Please leave a voicemail.

Inquire about Brian Warner’s (a.k.a.

Marilyn Manson is a well-known rocker.

If you prefer, you can send an email to [email protected]”

Wood claims that after she accused Manson of child abuse, he threatened to “f***” her 8-year-old son.

Woods revealed this information in court documents relating to a custody battle with her ex-boyfriend Jamie Bell.

According to the Daily Mail, Wood said, “I took his threat seriously then, and I take it seriously now.”

She claimed that Manson’s threats prompted her to have bulletproof windows, a security fence, and a steel door installed in her home.

She says she is looking into “attack dogs and security guards at night.”

According to Wood, another of Manson’s alleged victims had a tape of him saying he had her children’s social security numbers and photos of them going through their mail.

“I’ve got everything,” Manson is said to have said in the recording. “They’re f**ked, and they’re going to be f***e destroyed.”

In court papers, the Frozen 2 actress stated, “I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender.”

He’s harmed me physically and emotionally, and I’m afraid he’ll seek retaliation for my testimony by harming me, our son, and other family members.”

“The alleged offender is extremely retaliatory in my experience, and he has always made it clear that he intends to ruin my life,” she added.

Wood expressed her apprehension about her son…

