Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeo’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ Split: Inside Her Shocking Abuse Claims

After four years of marriage, Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeo of 90 Day Fiancé have officially divorced.

Their split comes after months of rumors that their marriage was in trouble.

Evelyn claims she “decided to divorce” David after experiencing “mental and emotional abuse” during the marriage.

Evelyn, a New Hampshire native, and her Spanish fiancé David made their 90 Day Fiancé debut in season 5.

After seeing her band’s Facebook page, the couple met online.

Then he moved to the United States to live with Evelyn, leaving behind his home country of Spain.

The couple was followed by TLC cameras as they prepared for their wedding, which was held in October 2017.

David was 27 years old at the time, and Evelyn was 18 years old.

Both came from religious and conservative families, and they remained virgins until their wedding day.

Evelyn and David’s marriage has been on the rocks for months, according to rumors.

She even took to social media to address the rumors, telling her followers that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring because she didn’t want to lose it.

“It just gets annoying because people are always asking if we’re still together or if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring,” she later told People magazine.

“And it’s like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and don’t always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean everything is fine in paradise.”

People have an insatiable desire to read into everything.”

Evelyn shocked fans when she announced her divorce from David in a now-deleted Instagram Live.

She later told In Touch that “after prayerful consideration and counsel,” she “decided to divorce” her estranged husband.

‘American Idol’: Why Evelyn Cormier’s Husband Couldn’t Attend the Show

“Because of a passionless, sexless, and narcissistic relationship,” the former American Idol contestant claimed, “I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse.”

“This serves as a good reminder that what you see on social media is not always accurate.”

Evelyn admits that this is a difficult time for her and that she faces a long road to recovery.

She claims, however, that she trusts God and his plan for her.

David “completely” denied “those accusations” in response to Evelyn’s claims…

