Evelyn Lozada Talks About Marc Anthony’s Relationship

Evelyn Lozada Opens Up About Marc Anthony’s Relationship

Evelyn Lozada, star of Basketball Wives, hasn’t been romantically linked in a long time.

Lozada has been outspoken about her love life in the past, famously dating men from various sports leagues, but she’s kept a low profile in recent years.

Lozada was linked to Marc Anthony last year.

She initially remained silent about the rumors, but now she’s speaking out about their relationship.

In October,

After Lozada posted photos of herself from Anthony’s Miami mansion in 2020, fans speculated about a possible relationship between the singer and reality star.

Due to previous interview tours of Anthony’s mansion, social media users were able to tell it was Anthony’s mansion, according to Bossip.

In 2013, Anthony conducted an interview at his home with Amazon Music in honor of his album’s Diamond status.

The house appears to be similar to the one shown in Lozada’s photos.

Jennifer Lopez and Her Family Open Up About Her Divorce From Marc Anthony In Documentary About Her ‘Dance Again’ Tour

Lozada is said to have started posting photos of herself at Anthony’s mansion in 2019.

Lozada is photographed by the pool, sitting on a grand staircase, and posing in front of large glass windows.

She also shared some photos of her family at home.

Lozada marked the photos’ location as “none of your business,” implying that she didn’t want anyone to know where she was.

Lozada held a Q&A session with fans on Instagram Live.

Her love life was, of course, a hot topic, and fans couldn’t stop talking about her relationship with Anthony.

Lozada, on the other hand, insists that their relationship is strictly platonic.

She insisted, “Me and Marc are friends.”

“All right, the world ran with that; we’re very good friends.”

I’ve known him for ten years.”

Evelyn Lozada, star of ‘Basketball Wives,’ gushes over Rob Kardashian’s weight loss, reigniting dating speculation

Many people were taken aback when she revealed she has a long history with Anthony.

“But it’s not necessarily something I’ve talked about publicly because it’s like I have a lot of friends that people don’t know about,” Lozada explains.

Lozada also claims to be single at the moment.

“I’m not dating right now…I’m in a weird place about that.”

I wish I could go into greater detail, but I don’t want to cause any unnecessary distress…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.