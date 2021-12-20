Even Diane Morgan has a soft side in BBC2’s We Wish You a Mandy Christmas.

Even Diane Morgan has a soft side in We Wish You a Mandy Christmas, BBC2.

Morgan’s paint-stripper wit – and an inspired cameo from curmudgeonly poet John Cooper Clarke – were the perfect vehicle for his paint-stripper wit.

To fill a Christmas special with gags about dog vomit and magical doorbells, then cast punk-poet John Cooper Clarke as the Ghost of Christmas Future, takes true comedy chutzpah.

He appears at the end of an amusingly anarchic one-off Christmas episode of caustic sitcom Mandy to show Diane Morgan’s eponymous anti-heroine a vision of what awaits her if she doesn’t get into the Christmas spirit: a swarm of strangers yawning their way through her funeral.

A riotous parody of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol isn’t the most original gift idea.

With The Muppet Christmas Carol, Bill Murray did it with Scrooged and the Muppets.

We Wish You A Mandy Christmas, on the other hand, proves to be the ideal vehicle for writer and star Morgan, who serves up a bouncy batch of bah humbug sprinkled with seasonal saccharine.

Morgan has made a career out of portraying misanthropic characters, but she never feels like she’s repeating herself.

She has created a lonely woman who uses cynicism to shield herself from unhappiness in Mandy, after the dimwitted Philomena Cunk in Screenwipe and Liz in Motherland.

As Mandy and her coworker Lola (Michelle Greenidge) discuss their Christmas plans, the gags fly by at a breakneck pace.

Lola is looking forward to a traditional Christmas with turkey and good company.

Mandy is looking forward to collapsing in front of Die Hard in a drunken stupor.

But then she discovers that the “smart” doorbell Lola gave her comes with three Christmas ghosts (Johnny Vegas, Pearce Quigley, and Cooper Clarke).

Morgan is hilarious, but you have to be in the mood for her paint-stripper wit.

Mandy calls around to spend 25 December with Lola after her encounters with the ghosts.

When it comes to Christmas, even the incorrigible Morgan appears to have a sentimental side.

Sign up for the i on TV newsletter, which sends out a daily email with recommendations for what to watch as well as the latest TV news, opinions, and interviews.

We Wish You a Mandy Christmas, BBC2, review: Even Diane Morgan has a soft side