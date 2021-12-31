Even his ex-wife couldn’t deny that Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton had sexual tension.

Even for his ex-wife, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton had sexual tension that was difficult to deny.

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton had a 40-year friendship.

They worked together on songs and albums during that time, and they even went on tour together.

Due to their flirtatious tension, many observers believed there was more going on between them than just making music.

Fans aren’t the only ones who have taken notice.

One of Rogers’ ex-wives discussed his undeniable chemistry with Parton and whether she believed anything more went on behind the scenes.

People actually asked Marianne Gordon, Rogers’ fourth wife, if her then-husband and Parton were having a romantic relationship.

Gordon and Rogers divorced in 1993, but she said she believed him when he said he had no sexual relationship with his famous duet partner.

“I was never in any way uneasy.”

In a Closer Weekly interview in 2020, she said, “I just knew him so well.”

“However, you make a good point.

Doug Dean, a tennis pro with us on the trip, asked me as well.”

“I like her [Dolly] as a friend, and we have a great thing on stage,” she told Dean.

It was going to be a disaster for us.

There’s a lot of sexual tension and teasing going on, and it’s going to mess things up.”

Gordon did admit, however, that she suspected Parton of making a move on Rogers.

“Dolly could’ve,” she speculated.

“It came to mind because she always said she thought like a man,” says the narrator.

“I don’t mean it maliciously,” she clarified.

Dolly is a good-natured young lady.”

Rogers tried to clear the air once more about the rumors surrounding him and Parton before his death in 2020.

According to him, the two’s flirtations were purely for show, and they were never more than good friends.

“She’s a wonderful friend.”

On CBS This Morning, Rogers stated, “It would have ruined a friendship.”

“There was a lot of chemistry between us, and I love hearing about it.”

It was great to hear people talking about it, and I reciprocated with a wink.

We were, however, far too close.”

He also told HuffPost that while working together, he and Parton “just teased and… flirted with each other for 30 years.”

