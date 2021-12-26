Even if you’re lactose intolerant, there are 25 Santa Clause secrets you’ll enjoy.

Even if you’re lactose intolerant, you’ll enjoy these 25 Santa Clause secrets.

Allow us to assist you in getting into the holiday spirit with 25 fascinating facts about Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause franchise.

It’s the happiest season of the year!

We’re also revisiting one of our favorite holiday films, The Santa Clause, to help you get even more into the spirit.

The Santa Clause has been a cult favorite since its release in 1994.

Most people are unaware, however, that Tim Allen was almost not cast in the film.

Producers were unsure if he could lead a box office film at the time because he was best known for his hit TV show Home Improvement.

But could you imagine the movie with Mel Gibson, Bill Murray, or anyone else in it?

What’s more, during an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2018, he revealed that the original script wasn’t as light-hearted.

He claimed it instead featured a dark storyline in which Santa Claus was involved in a violent death.

That’s right, you read correctly.

Kris Kringle isn’t the same as you remember.

We’ve only begun to scratch the surface of the Disney classic.

So, before you put on your favorite ugly holiday sweater and make some hot chocolate to rewatch The Santa Clause, take a look at these 25 secrets from the film…

a.

Such a Clatter was the original title for the film.

2. If you’re looking for something to

According to an interview with first-time film director John Pasquingave on the Grunt Work podcast, major stars such as Tom Hanks and Mel Gibson were considered for the role of Scott CalvinSanta Claus, but it was Bill Murray who was reportedly the top candidate.

Murray, however, “had no interest in pursuing another holiday-themed project” after starring in the Christmas classic comedy Scrooged, according to Pasquin.

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

Despite the show’s massive popularity, producers weren’t completely sold on Tim Allen.

Producers claimed Allen “can’t open a movie, he’s a TV star” in a 2011 episode of Biography, according to screenwriters Steve Rudnick and Leo Benvenuti.

a)

Patricia Richardson, Allen’s Home Improvement wife, and Patricia Heaton, star of Everybody Loves Raymond, were both considered for the role of Laura, but Wendy Crewson was cast as Scott’s ex-wife in the end.

a)

Judge Reinhold was chosen for the role of…

