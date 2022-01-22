Even the most ardent fans didn’t see Harry Styles’ future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as’massive.’

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ARTICLE

When Harry Styles appeared as Eros, Thanos’ brother, in an Eternals mid-credits scene, Marvel fans were taken aback.

Nobody saw it coming.

Fans, on the other hand, recognized it as a major event when it occurred.

After all, Marvel wouldn’t have cast such a big name in a scene unless they had a plan for him.

Is it possible that Style’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be more “massive” than even the most ardent fans predicted?

Eros had never been seen or mentioned in the MCU prior to his appearance in the Eternals. In the surprise scene, the Eternals were on their way to find the remaining Celestials when Eros abruptly interrupted them.

Pip the Troll joined him, announcing his arrival on the Domo and introducing him as the Prince of Titan.

Eros announced that he knew where Phastos, Kingo, and Sersi had been kidnapped and were in danger.

He might also be able to assist Druig, Thena, and Makkari in reuniting with them.

Eros is a carefree, womanizing adventurer known as Starfox, as opposed to his Mad Titan brother.

Because he’s a “pretty foxy guy” from the stars, Wasp gave him that codename when he joined the Avengers.

He’s a part of Marvel’s cosmic canon, which MCU fans are familiar with thanks to the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

He’s also a huge flirt, to say the least.

Starfox was on a team with Scarlet Witch, Monica “Captain Marvel” Rambeau, Wasp, and She-Hulk, and he flirted with each of them.

We should also mention that Starfox has a “pleasure power” in the comics.

What does Styles’ surprise appearance as Eros — a.k.a. Starfox — portend for the character’s future in the MCU? According to Giant Freakin’ Robot, it could be even more “massive” than even the most ardent fans anticipated.

Styles has reportedly signed a five-movie deal with Marvel Studios, according to the outlet, and their insider predicts big things for him.

“Harry Styles will play a pivotal role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Expect to see a lot more of him in the near future.

He’s been in contact with Marvel CEO Kevin Feige, who has promised big things for the actor’s career.

“A solo Starfox project is a possibility,” the insider revealed.

“It appears that Harry Styles is being groomed for a big role in their cinematic universe,…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.