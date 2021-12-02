Even the most devoted ‘Maury’ fans will be surprised by his age.

Even the most ardent ‘Maury’ fans will be surprised by Maury Povich’s age.

If you’re familiar with American daytime television, you’re probably also familiar with Maury Povich and his eponymous show, regardless of your age.

Maury, which first aired in 1991, is a hugely popular show that explores a variety of topics.

Throughout the years, the show has featured themes such as teen pregnancy, infidelity, makeovers, paternity issues, and phobias.

Lil Nas X recently made an appearance on the show to promote his new album, Montero.

Even those who are well-versed in Maury may be surprised to learn of Povich’s age.

The majority of viewers believe the talk show host is much younger than he is.

Prior to launching his own show, the Washington, DC native had a successful career.

Povich was born on January 17, 1939, so he is only a few weeks away from turning 83 years old.

Regardless of Povich’s age, his primary audience is still very young.

The host has noticed the unusual occurrence but has yet to come up with a satisfactory explanation.

He talked about how Maury is an outlier in many ways in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“It’s remarkable because it goes against everything any research organization would tell you,” Povich said. “Isn’t that why the older I get, the younger my audience?”

“Why is it that the older I get, the more young women make up my audience? That doesn’t make sense; it goes against the grain.”

And I don’t want to take too long to think about it because I’ll probably overthink it.”

Povich may be unaware of the age difference between himself and his audience.

He does, however, appear to understand why his guests and audience members feel at ease confiding in him.

“However, I believe what happens is that the audience believes I’m either a member of the family or a close friend,” he explained.

“As a result, they welcome me into their homes and allow me to sit on their couches with them, and they’re very at ease with me.”

I believe that a host’s primary responsibility is to act as an extension of the audience, and I consider myself to be just that.”

Povich’s way of thinking has clearly paid off for him.

Maury’s…

