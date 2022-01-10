Even though Mark Harmon is no longer a part of ‘NCIS,’ he is still an important part of the show.

In the fourth episode of season 19, Mark Harmon and his character Leroy Jethro Gibbs appeared to say their goodbyes to NCIS.

However, a recent episode revealed that Gibbs remains a key character on television’s most popular drama.

And some fans believe they’ve discovered proof that the beloved character will return.

Harmon’s Gibbs was the series’ lead character heading into season 19, a role he had played since the show’s inception in 2003.

So it came as a surprise to fans when he said goodbye to McGee (Sean Murray) and the rest of his team in Season 19, Episode 4 “Great Wide Open” after finding peace in Alaska.

Harmon was expected to have a smaller role in Season 19, not to leave the show entirely.

Gibbs, on the other hand, hasn’t been seen since the fourth episode, which aired in October.

His name, on the other hand, keeps coming up.

The most recent mention of Gibbs was in the season 19 winter premiere, in an episode titled “Pledge of Allegiance.”

There was a background mystery involving (dollar)10,000 being deposited into both McGee and Palmer’s (Brian Dietzen) bank accounts, as the case of the week focused on the theft of classified Navy software that could control drones.

Vance (Rocky Carroll) revealed a secret about Gibbs at the end of the episode, which solved the money mystery.

Vance said to the two, “I just wanted to welcome you as the newest members of the Leroy Jethro Gibbs College Scholarship Club.”

Gibbs had been assisting NCIS agents in sending their children to college for decades, Vance explained to McGee and Palmer.

When McGee and Palmer tried to return the money, claiming the gift was excessive, Vance explained that Gibbs had given him money when his children were the same age as McGee and Palmer’s.

“It’s in honor of Kelly, his daughter,” says the narrator.

He began a college fund for her when she was a child.

Gibbs never closed the account after she died.

He kept adding to it, in fact.

As a result, he’s aided many agents’ families since then.

Vance explained, “Kelly’s kids are all going to college in her honor.”

Palmer said at the end of the scene that he wished he could personally thank Gibbs for the money.

Vance responded by saying, “hopefully one day you will.” This wasn’t a guarantee that Harmon would return to the show, but it was…

