Even though she had planned a Barbie photo booth for her 21st birthday party, my sister was devastated when no one showed up.

Even though she had prepared a Barbie photo booth, my sister was devastated when no one showed up for her 21st birthday party.

A WOMAN was heartbroken after her sister threw a 21st birthday party for her and no one showed up.

Nachelle, a TikTok user, shared a video of her younger sister preparing food and even putting together a Barbie photo booth.

“21 people were invited,” she wrote on her @heyy.its_nachelle Instagram account.

“I was the only one who showed up, along with my boyfriend and cousin.”

Nobody showed up for the event throughout the day or evening, according to Nachelle, and most guests didn’t even call or text to apologize or explain why they were unable to attend.

Many people expressed their sorrow for the birthday girl right away.

“Same thing happened to me on my last birthday; I planned a night out with all of my friends and not a single one showed up,” one person said.

“Time for new friends!” said another, “the party was cute!” and “happy birthday!” said another.

“Something similar happened to me on my 30th,” a third wrote.

It was a rude awakening to discover that my friends didn’t love me as much as I did.”

Some people suggested that they re-create the party with the help of TikTok users or people they met online.

“Everyone asking for a redo and wanting to actually try to come, message my Instagram and let’s plan!” Nachelle replied.

“Thank you so much! She’d adore this!”

