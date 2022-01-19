Even though she knew their relationship was over, Stevie Nicks convinced Lindsey Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac.

Even though she knew their relationship was over, Stevie Nicks persuaded Lindsey Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac.

After promising her parents that she would give up music if she didn’t find success soon, Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac a few months later.

The band’s offer was a lifeline for her.

Lindsey Buckingham, her boyfriend and musical collaborator, was less convinced.

Nicks thought their relationship was over, but she persuaded him to join the band anyway.

Before deciding to pursue music as a duo, Nicks and Buckingham were both members of the rising Bay Area band Fritz.

The new couple moved to Los Angeles to produce their debut album after a record producer believed they had a better chance of success on their own.

They’d signed with a record label, and they were hoping for a big break.

After that, their album was a flop.

“After about three months, we were dropped by Polydor, and Lindsey and I were devastated, because we’d just had a taste of the finer things in life, and now we were back to square one,” Nicks said in her book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham in 1977

The floor of excitement collapsed beneath them, and Nicks was forced to return to work as a waitress to make ends meet.

“So Lindsey went back to writing his angst-filled songs [like “So Afraid,”]and I went back to being a waitress: ‘Can I get you anything? More coffee? Some cake?’ I was fine with that — I didn’t mind being a waitress — but we couldn’t believe it!” she exclaimed.

“We thought we’d made it! Celebrities sang on our album! We were living the highlife! We were stunned!”

The couple already had issues, and their new circumstances exacerbated them.

Nicks realized their relationship wasn’t going well.

She explained, “Lindsey and I couldn’t be together [as a couple]and try to work together.”

“At the end of the day, we wouldn’t have anywhere to go.”

Mick Fleetwood, on the other hand, quickly enlisted them as members of Fleetwood Mac.

Initially, Fleetwood only wanted Buckingham, but the couple was a package deal, and he agreed to take both.

Buckingham, on the other hand, wasn’t sure if he wanted to join.

He was concerned that abandoning their duo, Buckingham Nicks, would be a sellout and a betrayal of all their hard work.

Nicks, on the other hand, had a different perspective on the situation.

“We were on the verge of breaking up when Fleetwood Mac came along…

