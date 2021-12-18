Even when only one of my five children is invited to a birthday party, I send all five of them – people think I’m rude, but I don’t mind.

Jeena, a TikTok user, revealed in a video that she invites her entire family.

“Are you team just the invited child or team the entire family?” mum, Jeena asks in the now-viral TikTok caption.

“I always RSVP or ask the parents first because my husband works a lot and most days it’s just me and the kids!”

“When you invite one of my children to a birthday party,” Jeena says in the video.

All five of her children, ranging in age from nine to her husband carrying their four-month-old baby, run alongside her as she turns and runs away from the camera.

“You invite one child, you get us all,” reads the on-screen caption, before adding, “Don’t worry, we bring awesome gifts.”

Jeena’s confession sparked a massive online debate.

Jeena’s video sparked a lot of discussion on TikTok.

“I would never do something like this,” one person said.

“You must respect someone’s decision if they only want one of your children at the party.”

“Imagine being a single parent on a budget and this happens, I’d be so embarrassed and upset,” another added.

Children need to be able to socialize outside of their immediate family, according to several commenters.

“Each child deserves their own unique experiences apart from their siblings,” one person said.

“Imagine being the oldest and being invited to a party with kids your age, and all of a sudden they have toddlers hanging around,” said another.

“I pity the hostess.”

“Especially if you clearly have a partner who can stay home with them,” one person said.

And if that’s the case, why not just say no?”

“In our household, if you invite one, you’re inviting us all,” Jeena responded to one of the comments.

We always consult with the parents first and do not simply show up.

However, if you insist on only having one child, that’s a red flag, and we’re not coming.”

This story was first published on Kidspot, and it has been republished with permission here.