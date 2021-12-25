Everlane’s End-of-Year Sale Has 14 Can’t-Miss Deals

Puffer jackets, vests, denim, athleisure, and other fashionable must-haves are up to 60% off.

Before you pour that second cup of eggnog, check out Everlane’s incredible end-of-year sales!

Through 1231, the fashion retailer is offering up to 60% off bestselling styles, ensuring that you can enter 2022 in style and comfort.

Enjoy discounts like 50% off cashmere polo dresses, 30% off corduroy puffers, and 40% off this oversized scarf, among other things!

We’ve rounded up 14 styles we’re adding to our shopping cart that we think you’ll love, too.

To shop and save, scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Everyone could use more bodysuits in their lives, and this one comes in both a thong and a bikini cut, so you can find your ideal fit.

This quilted mockneck sweatshirt, available in sizes XXS-XL, looks so cozy, we’d wear it all the time.

With a slim fit through the hip and thigh and a slightly tapered leg, these classic jeans are made with sustainability in mind.

We’ve found the ideal hoodie and jogger set to relax in over the holidays!

Stock up on basic tees like this one, which will keep you warm while also serving as a stylish layer during the upcoming colder months.

You’ll be toasty all winter thanks to the matte finish shell fabric and warm PrimaLoft insulation.

These wide-leg sweatpants look great dressed up or down, and we love that they’re made from ethically sourced wool.

When the weather gets cold, wrap up in this warm and stretchy scarf!

Not all leggings are flattering, but these feature lightweight compression that hugs you in all the right places, plus sweat-wicking fabric for when you’re working out hard.

Nothing beats the comfort of a waffle knit hoodie for lounging around the house or running errands.

Mary Janes are making a comeback, so stock up while they’re on sale!

This alpaca turtleneck feels less prickly than other knit sweaters, and it also resists pilling!

This dress is made from certified Grade-A cashmere…

