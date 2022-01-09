Every adult kitchen should have the following 16 items.

You don’t have to be a Top Chef to use these ingredients, but you will at some point.

We chose these products based on our personal preferences, and we hope you will as well.

Because Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer sells the items, not E!

The kitchen is the home’s beating heart!

Whether you’re a proud takeout connoisseur or a wannabe Top Chef contestant, the kitchen is where you make so many memories with loved ones over good food.

If you’ve recently moved into a new place or don’t feel prepared to make those Pinterest recipes, there are likely a few items in your kitchen that could be useful.

For example, a sturdy pan that can replace eight pieces of cookware, a reliable blender, or a colander or fire extinguisher for those times when you think you’ve covered everything but the smell of something burning.

We’ve compiled a list of everything you should have in your kitchen to help you make the most of it and feel confident in your ability to tackle any meal.

Adulting is difficult, and we’re all in it together!

A colander is often the most overlooked item when stocking a new kitchen or refreshing your own arsenal of gadgets.

It can be used to rinse and drain foods such as pasta, vegetables, and fruits, among other things.

This one is BPA-free and collapses for convenient storage when not in use.

This drying rack is a must-have for our lazy girl’s kitchen.

If you don’t like doing dishes or don’t have much time, use this rack after you’ve washed your dishes, and they’ll sit nicely instead of piling up in the sink.

If you live alone in a house or apartment, you’ll need a set of tough knives that can cut through meat, fruits, and vegetables.

This set includes superior high-carbon stainless steel blades with a lifetime warranty for precision and accuracy.

Having a fire extinguisher in the kitchen, no matter how skilled you are in the kitchen, is a must.

We don’t know about you, but we use our blender a lot.

Not only does it help to have a blender that you don’t have to shake every few seconds, but it also looks nice on your counter.

The thing is…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

16 Things Every Grown-Up Kitchen Should Have