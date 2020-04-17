“Every day I find it harder to imagine a concert at the Kursaal this coming August”

The director of the Musical Fortnight, Patrick Alfaya / Sara Santos

The director of Fortnight hopes that the Minister of Culture will commit today to say soon until when the public shows are canceled

Friday, April 17, 2020, 07:25

He director of the Donostiarra Musical Fortnight, Patrick Alfaya, recognizes that the possibility that the 81 edition may not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic Or do it in an unpublished format so far it grows at times. «Every day I find it harder to imagine a concert for 1,800 people in the Kursaal Donostiarra and celeb

