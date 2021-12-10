Every Dog Lover Needs to See Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Pupdates’: Photos

Every dog lover should see Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Pupdates’: Photos

Reese Witherspoon is a dog lover at heart, and she wants the world to know it.

Whether she’s posing with dogs on set, like she did as Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde franchise with her BFF Bruiser Woods, or cuddling up with her own pets (she has a few), Witherspoon is an animal lover.

The Big Little Lies star and producer has consistently shared photos of her family of dogs on social media over the years, demonstrating her passion for canines.

Her current Labrador, Hank, is named after country singer Hank Williams, and the Sweet Home Alabama actress has a long history of naming her pets after celebrities.

The founder of Draper James had two bulldogs, one named Frank Sinatra after the “Come Fly With Me” singer and the other named Coco Chanel after the legendary fashion designer.

Witherspoon takes her Instagram followers on a tour of her daily responsibilities as a pet owner, displaying her dogs’ adorable faces and frequently posting photos of them dressed up.

Her newsfeed is currently overflowing with photos of Hank, American bulldog Lou, French bulldog Minnie Pearl, and black Labrador Major, four puppies.

Minnie Pearl Witherspoon became the newest member of the Witherspoon clan in November 2020.

She was introduced to her Instagram followers less than a month after the Walk the Line actress announced the death of the family’s other French bulldog Pepper.

Lou, on the other hand, joined the team in June 2019, two months after Witherspoon’s long-time dog, a German Shepherd named Nash, passed away.

In January 2021, Major was revealed to the public.

Ava and Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth, are the mother of the New Orleans native’s three children.

See all of The Morning Show’s adorable pupdates in the gallery below.

