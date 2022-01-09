Every Event in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ in January 2022

Every Event in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ is Coming in January 2022

With several holiday events, seasonal DIY changes, and more, Animal Crossing: New Horizons had a very busy December.

For the month of January, Nintendo’s game will be quiet.

Although there aren’t many in-game events to look forward to, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will honor real-life January holidays with limited-time Nook Shopping items.

Here’s a look at what to expect in January 2022.

On January 8, both Northern and Southern Hemisphere islands will be able to compete in the Winter Fishing Tourney.

Game8 says it’s number eight.

At 9 a.m. local time, CJ will set up a registration tent outside the Resident Services building, and the tournament will run until 6 p.m.

During the event, players can speak with CJ to begin a timer and catch as many fish as they can before the timer runs out.

More fish equals more points, which can be used to buy fish-themed items.

Players can also sell their fish to CJ for extra cash.

Furthermore, only players in the Southern Hemisphere will have a Bug-Off on January 16.

16

Flick, like CJ, will begin the event at 9 a.m. and end it at 6 p.m.

The Bug-Off works in a similar way, with players earning points for each bug they catch.

They can compete for Bug-Off prizes and sell their discoveries to Flick.

Hello, how is your new year going so far? If you’re in the mood for some post-holiday shopping, Nook Shopping is currently offering a variety of fun and traditional New Year’s items from around the world for a limited time.

I hope you have the opportunity to do so! pic.twitter.comft8ksNnzml

Players can find a variety of limited-time items in the seasonal section of Nook Shopping throughout the month of January.

For starters, the late-December New Year's Day items will be available until January 5.

5. Make a list.

Then, beginning in January,

January 5th to January 5th

Players can buy Nanakusa Gayu, a bowl of rice porridge, at level 7.

Until late January 25, the seasonal section will be cleared out.

Then, in January 25,

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will commemorate a variety of holidays and events on April 25.

Beginning in January.

From February 25 to February 28,

2. A miniature Resetti figurine will be included in the game to honor Groundhog Day.

A bean-tossing kit can also be used to celebrate the Japanese holiday Setsubun.

Until February 15,

Nook Shopping will also sell Big Game items.

