Every McDonald’s employee says the same thing about how they clean their grills at the end of each shift.

Employees at McDonald’s reveal how they clean their grills at the end of each shift – and it’s the same for everyone.

EVERYONE enjoys a good McDonald’s burger, or maybe you prefer nuggets and fries.

However, even if the food appears to be delicious when you eat it, things behind the scenes may not be so great.

When a McDonald’s employee revealed how he cleans the grills at the end of the day, it horrified the public.

The employee, whose identity has been withheld by The Sun, explained that he “scrapes off the gunk” left behind while the grill is still hot.

He then scrubs some more while adding some water to help loosen the grease.

He’ll spread a “goop that cleans the grill” once the water has evaporated and he’s been able to loosen up all of the old grease.

He scrubs the grill with water while it is still warm to remove the majority of the grease.

He explained in a second video that the water and leftover grease are pushed into a side bin, which is then emptied out.

People’s reactions to his video, which has received over 4K views, were mixed.

It’s important to note that this is how this specific employee cleans the grills, not how the industry cleans them on a regular basis, as many people pointed out in the comments section.

“Why am I surprised that they clean?” one person wondered.

“That’s why my double cheeseburger is tasting funky,” another said.

Many others, on the other hand, were simply relieved that McDonald’s had cleaned up their grills at the end of the day.

Another employee previously revealed that they usually buy pre-packaged eggs for breakfast.

“Pre-cooked folded eggs,” he explained.

He held up a sealed package with a dozen bright yellow cooked eggs inside.

“All we do is toss them on the grill, neatly arrange them, add a little water, and then cook them again.”

He scooped them into a tray and said they were done after allowing them to heat up for a few minutes.