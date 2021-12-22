Every one of Ina Garten’s five holiday menu ideas is a crowd-pleaser.

Each of Ina Garten’s five holiday menu ideas is a crowd-pleaser.

Ina Garten understands how to create the ideal holiday atmosphere.

She’s a natural hostess, and her menus are second to none.

The Barefoot Contessa has five different holiday menu ideas, all of which are sure to please.

Garten’s “Favorite Holiday Menu” is from Make It Ahead, her cookbook.

As a result, all of these recipes can be prepared ahead of time.

Slow-Roasted Spiced Pork, Winter Slaw, and Sour Cream Cornbread are on the menu.

You’ll need to speak with your butcher about the main course.

A 7 to 9-pound bone-in pork butt with a layer of fat on top is required for this recipe.

Garlic cloves, yellow onion, jalapeo pepper, fresh oregano leaves, ground cumin, chipotle chile powder, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, apple cider vinegar, good olive oil, dry white wine, and lime wedges are also needed.

Kale leaves, Brussel sprouts, radicchio, lemon juice, good olive oil, good Parmesan cheese, dried cranberries, Kosher salt, and freshly ground black pepper go into the Winter Slaw.

Unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, Bob’s Red Mill medium-grind yellow cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, kosher salt, whole milk, sour cream, and extra-large eggs should be on your grocery list for the Sour Cream Cornbread.

A Sunday Rib Roast with Mustard Horseradish Sauce is featured on Garten’s “Home for the Holidays” menu.

Haricots Verts with Hazelnuts and Dill, as well as Potato Celery Root Purée, can be found on the side.

Garten suggests Pumpkin Roulade with Ginger Buttercream for dessert.

The Mustard Horseradish Sauce is out of this world, and the Sunday Rib Roast recipe is actually quite simple.

Good mayo, Dijon mustard, whole-grain mustard, horseradish, sour cream, and kosher salt are all you need.

In the year 2020, one delighted fan wrote, “Made this for Christmas, and everyone said it was perfect.”

On page 152 of her cookbook Cook Like a Pro, fans can find Garten’s recipe for Haricots Verts with Hazelnuts and Dill.

On page 163 of Barefoot in Paris, you’ll find the Potato Celery Root Purée.

Garten’s Pumpkin Roulade with Ginger Buttercream is from Back to Basics for dessert.

It requires some cooking skills, but it can easily be prepared ahead of time for the holiday.

Dinners aren’t the only thing to look forward to during the holidays.

Garten also has a fantastic Holiday Breakfast menu.

It has Potato Basil Frittata, Turkey Sausages, Bagels, Scallions, and more.

