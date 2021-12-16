EVERY parent can relate to mum’s hysteria over Hermes driver’s proof of delivery photo.

EVERY parent can relate to this mother’s hysteria over Hermes’ proof of delivery photo.

We’d have enough money to pay for our Christmas shopping if we had £1 for every time our local DPD, Hermes, Royal Mail, and Yodel drivers knocked on our door in the last few weeks.

Krystle Osborne, 37, from Filey, North Yorkshire, didn’t think twice when she received notification that a parcel had been safely delivered while she was out.

“With Christmas approaching, I’ve had quite a few, and it’s always the same chap who delivers from this particular courier,” she explained.

“The photos are usually of my mother’s or brother’s feet in the open doorway while they look after my son and daughter while I’m at work.”

Krystle was clearing out her inbox a few days after it arrived when she finally opened the Hermes message – and burst out laughing at the hilarious “proof of delivery” photo.

At first glance, it appears to be a simple photograph of the deliveryman holding the package next to her front door.

However, a closer look reveals three-year-old Alfie’s hand stuck in the letterbox.

“It made me laugh out loud,” she continued.

“I’m guessing it made him laugh as well, which is why he sent it in.”

“As usual, I’m very pleased with Hermes’ service.

“I’m glad the delivery guy has a sense of humour; this picture makes me laugh every time I see it.”

A spokesperson for Hermes has been contacted for comment.

