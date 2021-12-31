Every ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Who Divorced After Appearing on TV

The ‘Real Housewives’ Divorce Curse: Every Couple Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV

No Real Housewives franchise is immune to the reality television curse.

From Ramona and Mario Singer of the Real Housewives of New York City to Alexis and Jim Bellino of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Us Weekly is reliving every Real Housewives couple who filed for divorce after filming the Bravo series.

Several Real Housewives couples who have divorced have renewed their vows on their respective franchises before filing for divorce, contributing to a “reality TV curse,” according to Dorit Kemsley, who told Us Weekly in April 2021 that Kyle Richards warned her not to say “I do” on the show again.

“Anyone she knows who has renewed their vows, their marriages have gone on to get divorced,” Dorit told Us, adding that her costar’s words have “stuck” with her.

“Even though I’m a big believer in, you know, like on Housewives, where they say there’s a marriage curse and divorce when they join,” she says.

I believe that having a strong marriage is what lasts the longest.”

Meanwhile, Kyle has responded to comments about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky made by RHONY’s Jill Zarin, who said she was concerned about their relationship.

“I’m concerned about Kyle and Mauricio.”

I think they’re a fantastic couple, but I know [my late husband]Bobby and I felt it after a few years.

I was jittery.

In June 2020, Jill told Us, “I felt a little shaky, and I hope she gets off before anything happens to her and Mauricio.”

The former child actress responded the following month on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

“I just think she was just coming from that, you know, supposed jinx with marriages and the Housewives,” Kyle explained.

“However, we’re still going strong after almost 25 years of marriage.”

But, Jill, thank you.

“Thank you.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas was the only franchise without a split for several years (until The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered in 2020).

