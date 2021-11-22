Every Sign That Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Were Getting Divorced

Everything That Suggested Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Would Split

The split of Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark comes after fans of the couple began to wonder if there was trouble in paradise.

On Monday, November 22, a rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair were “no longer a couple” after weeks of speculation.

Life and Style had previously reported that they were taking a break.

When Adams, 31, took over for Clare Crawley during season 16 of the ABC show, viewers began to root for the couple.

The former phlebotomist’s connection with Clark, 37, led to a memorable proposal during the December 2020 finale.

During his speech, Clark stated, “I came here because I was supposed to be here, and I came here to fall in love with you.”

“In my entire life, nothing has felt as right.”

You’ve shown me a love I didn’t know existed… I admire you because you’re a strong, independent woman who improves everyone around her.

I adore you because you have faith in me.”

“I know I told you that I loved you,” Adams replied, “but it’s more than that.”

I’ve tried to come up with a million reasons why I shouldn’t believe in this wild, wild, wild love.

You truly convinced me that there are no flaws in me, and that I am deserving of love from a man who will not abandon me… Yes, it is real, and I am feeling it as well.”

Clark spoke about how he adjusted to having his relationship in the spotlight as he and Adams continued to get to know each other off screen.

“I understand that at the end of the day, there’s our relationship, between me and her, and then there’s everything else that revolves around it.”

And if this isn’t solid, which it is, then this stuff can work its way in,” he told Us exclusively in April.

“However, it is solid.

And, at the end of the day, none of that other nonsense matters.

I believe you should be aware of the situation and acknowledge that it may be difficult… but that’s why we have each other to help us get through it.

