Every Spider-Man film’s end credits song is ranked.

The End Credits Songs from Every Spider-Man Film

This weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, offering a blockbuster look at a whole new side of the Spider-Man franchise.

Many fans have used No Way Home as an opportunity to look back at the previous films starring Marvel’s wall-crawler, amid speculation about who might or might not appear in the film, or what repercussions it might have for the Marvel multiverse at large.

Spider-Man films have become iconic for a variety of reasons, including stellar performances from its stars, unique takes on comic book lore, and meme-worthy moments.

The end-credits song, on the other hand, has been a staple of nearly every Spider-Man film (with the exception of 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man), with some films bringing several new or unexpected tracks before the theater lights go up.

In honor of No Way Home, I decided to take a look back at the various songs that have accompanied the credits of Spider-Man films over the years, from the forgettable to the truly iconic.

In order to make my (completely subjective) rankings as scientific as possible, I devised the following four criteria, each of which can be scored on a scale of ten points for a total score of 40.

Remember, the songs aren’t being ranked based on their quality or even my personal preference, but rather on how well I believe they succeed as a “Spider-Man song.” Let’s be honest: you might disagree with the rankings in some way, and that’s fine.

So, without further ado, here’s a comprehensive list of the fifteen Spider-Man end-credits songs we’ve heard so far.

Comparing “Spidey-Bells” to other Spider-Man songs, which plays over the credits of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse before the Spider-Man 2099 post credits scene, feels like comparing snowboarding to ice skating rules.

Let’s be clear: the song, which is based on a one-off joke about Peter Parker (Chris Pine) becoming so famous that he recorded a Christmas album, is undeniably delightful.

Its comedic approach is in a different class from the rest of the songs on this list, in a way, because it’s jam-packed with Spidey references — up until Pine has an expertly-performed existential crisis about the very idea of the Christmas album…

