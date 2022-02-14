Every time my fianceé yelled at me, I took (dollar)1 from her Valentine’s Day gift fund.

Every time my fianceé yelled at me, I deducted (dollar)1 from her Valentine’s Day gift fund.

VALENTINE’S DAY is a day when couples all over the world come together to celebrate their love.

Some couples go for romantic gifts and fancy dinners, while others opt for a cozy movie night at home.

Isaac Ramirez stated that he intended to get his fiancee a costly present, but that plan changed over time.

“Last year, I put (dollar)360 away for my fiancé’s Valentine Gift,” he said in a TikTok video.

“However, each day she yelled at me, I took away (dollar)1.”

By the 14th of February, the gift fund had completely depleted.

“Her gift limit is now (dollar)40, and I have (dollar)320 in the bank.”

Isaac demonstrated two envelopes.

The first had a tally mark for each time she yelled at him and held the remaining (dollar)40.

The (dollar)320 he had earned for himself was in the second one.

The practice was questioned in the comments section by viewers who were split on whether it was a good idea or not.

“She’ll yell at you during Valentine’s anyway, so make it (dollar)20,” one person joked.

“This is smart tbh,” another person said, adding that they would try it out.

This is something I’m going to do every time my boyfriend doesn’t clean up after himself.

If he’s clean, no need to yell.”

“It works both ways! Gotta earn the gifts,” Isaac replied, expressing his admiration for the woman’s spin.

Others, on the other hand, believed the strategy was unjust to the fiancé:

“Perhaps add a dollar for every time she had to ask you for something before you gave it to her,” one person suggested.

“If it was justified, don’t take money away,” another added. “She’s probably still at 300.”

“Doesn’t that mean you’ve just irritated her 320 times?” a third asked.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.