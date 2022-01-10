Every Time the ‘SexLife’ Cast Talked About the Show’s Sexy Scenes

Whenever the cast of ‘SexLife’ talked about the show’s steamy sex scenes,

SexLife, which premiered on Netflix in June 2021 and has captivated fans with its portrayal of mother and housewife Billie (Sarah Shahi) attempting to find more fulfillment in her life, has captivated fans.

Billie’s marriage to Cooper (Mike Vogel) is the subject of the drama.

Billie begins writing about her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos) as she struggles to find more meaning in her life.

Shahi and Demos treated viewers to several classic sex scenes during that trip down memory lane.

Shahi, who was married to Steve Howey from 2009 to 2020 and has since started dating Demos, said that the role felt very liberating for her in terms of how sex was handled throughout the story arc.

“I’ve always wanted to get involved in projects like this.”

In June 2021, the actress told Us Weekly exclusively, “I just never got hired.”

“Everyone wanted to hire me to be the tough chick, and they paid me to keep my clothes on.”

For a long time, I’ve wanted to take a risk and cry and show emotional vulnerability.”

The fact that so many women worked behind the scenes, according to the Texas native, allowed for a more meaningful experience when it came to the show’s main message.

“I think it was just such an ability to stand for something, to stand for femininity, to be able to be a voice in a way that I felt was really important for women,” she told Us at the time.

“You can be a mother and still want to be a sexual goddess.”

You don’t have to give up one in order to gain the other.”

The female gaze approach to the show’s sex scenes was “interesting” for Vogel, whose character spends season 1 trying to keep his marriage together.

“I can only speak for men in this case, but I believe we have different perspectives.”

To have the tables, I joked with her [creator Stacy Rukeyser]and said, “Use me!”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Every Time the ‘SexLife’ Cast Discussed the Show’s Steamy Sex Scenes