Every week for nearly 15 years, a fan wrote Betty White a letter.

For nearly 15 years, a fan wrote Betty White a letter every week.

Betty White was well-known for her role as Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls, and she was adored by fans all over the world.

A fan who wrote to White every week for 15 years left an indelible impression on her.

White’s manager, Jeff Witjas, told People magazine that he frequently told White how much her fans adored her.

He wanted her to know how much her fans admired her.

According to Witjas, White may not have realized how much her fans cared about her.

“Even when she wasn’t working, I told her, ‘Betty, millions of people are still looking for you,'” Witjas explained.

“Your fan mail is on its way to you.”

I’m getting offers for you.’ I’m not sure if she ever accepted it or felt it deeply.

The magnitude of it.

“I honestly don’t.”

Witjas stated that he wanted White to know how important she was to so many people.

He went on to say, “I would always reinforce it with her because I always felt she should know that.”

“I never wanted her to feel as if the world had passed her by while she was sitting at home.”

“It didn’t.”

A fan who wrote a letter to White every week for 15 years was one example of the devotion fans had for her.

The fan’s devotion moved White so much that she chronicled it in her book, Betty White in Person.

“Her name was Evelyn Martin, and her letters arrived on Monday mornings without fail,” White wrote.

Martin, she claimed, would always send one sheet with writing on both sides.

Even if she was in the middle of a sentence, White noticed the woman would always stop on the second page.

“Love Evelyn,” she’d say at the end of her notes.

Martin enjoyed informing White about the specifics of her life.

She’d tell her about her friends and the clubs she belonged to.

White, on the other hand, claimed that she didn’t reveal much about herself to her.

Martin was clear about one thing: she adored the holiday season.

She’d celebrate until Spring, then write about how excited she was for next Christmas.

Allen Ludden, White’s husband, enjoyed Martin’s letters, she said.

Every year since then, he has sent her Christmas wreaths.

Every Monday, Martin’s notes arrived.

White, on the other hand, received a letter from someone she didn’t know one day.

Martin’s neighbor had left him a note.

The fact that…

