Every year, Paul McCartney despises taking down his Christmas tree: ‘I Don’t Want This to Come Down!’

Even though Paul McCartney is one of the wealthiest musicians in the world, he still celebrates Christmas like the rest of us.

He enjoys celebrating with his family and follows our traditions.

And, like the majority of us, he despises taking down his Christmas tree at the end of the holiday season.

In a Qandamp;A titled You Gave Me The Answer in 2015, Paul answered fans’ questions about how he spends his holidays.

He revealed that he used to cut down his own tree on his property and enjoys decorating it.

Paul explained, “I have a live tree.”

“I prefer real trees, especially those without dropping needles, which I used to get from my own woods, which was wonderful.”

I’d just go out and pick a tree, chop it down, and bring it in – which felt great – but the needles would fall off quickly and you’d have to bring them inside in a warm house.

“I also like to keep them for at least three weeks.”

So, we do have a real tree, albeit one that I no longer cut down myself.

“And I enjoy decorating the tree, as do the kids and the rest of the family, and one thing I like about it is that we have a few decorations that come out every year.”

As a result, there are some that were created by children when they were young.

These are lovely, and you can get them from friends or purchase new ones.

I’m having a great time with it all; it’s magical.”

The only thing Paul seems to dislike about the holidays is how quickly they pass.

He despises the thought of chopping down his beloved tree.

“And, yes, I do have time to enjoy it,” he said.

“However, it’s always over far too soon.”

I always dread the last night, whether I’m leaving or it’s the tree’s last night.

“It’s like – I don’t want this to come down! All the lights are shining, and it’s lovely! But, twelfth night, you have to do it!”

I’m frequently away – I usually go on a New Year’s holiday after Boxing Day – but I’m always there for Christmas.

I adore the tree and the ornaments.”

