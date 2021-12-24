Every year, Queen Elizabeth II buys the same (dollar)8 gift for her staff members.

In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Christmas has taken on a new meaning for many people around the world, including the royal family.

The Queen usually hosts a festive lunch the week before the holiday, but she has canceled it this year to reduce the number of large gatherings.

Some royal fans are wondering if the monarch’s other Christmas traditions will be carried out this year.

Here’s how the matriarch of the royal family is reportedly spending the holiday season, as well as the gifts she gives her household staffers every year, which has been a long-standing tradition.

The royals usually spend Christmas at Sandringham, their Norfolk estate.

In previous years, Queen Elizabeth would arrive a few days before the rest of her family, who would all arrive on Christmas Eve.

After retiring from royal duties in 2017, the late Prince Philip made his full-time home on the estate.

However, due to the pandemic in 2020, plans were changed, and the queen and Philip spent the holiday at Windsor Castle.

This year, the monarch will celebrate at Windsor instead of Sandringham due to the same concerns.

Philip died on April 9, 2021, and this will be her first year without him.

The Queen will not be alone for the holiday, according to the Prince of Wales’ Clarence House residence, as some family members, including Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, will be present.

When it comes to holiday gift-giving, the queen always remembers her 1,500-strong staff and chooses to give them all the same thing each year.

So, what do they get from the king or queen?

“Continuing the tradition of her father, King George VI, and grandfather, George V — the queen also gives Christmas puddings to her staff,” the royal family’s website says.

Approximately 1,500 Christmas puddings, paid for by the queen (through the Privy Purse), are distributed to palace staff, Court Post Office staff, and Palace police.

“Each pudding comes with a greeting card.”

Staff used to get a “luxury” pudding from Harrods or Fortnum and Mason, according to the Mirror.

However, Hello! claims that times have changed and…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.