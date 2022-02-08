‘Everybody’s Walking on Eggshells,’ Clint Eastwood once said.

We’re in a ‘P**** Generation,’ as Clint Eastwood once put it: ‘Everyone’s walking on eggshells.’

Hollywood’s Clint Eastwood is a household name.

He is still regarded as one of the most famous western actors of all time.

He is also known around the world for his staunchly conservative values and beliefs.

Some people applaud him for his social and political views, while others criticize him.

Eastwood once discussed the “p**** generation” and how it affects him.

In 1955’s Revenge of the Creature, Eastwood had his first uncredited acting role.

However, it was his role as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy that catapulted him to stardom.

A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly are the three films that make up the franchise.

His influence on modern cinema has ensured that his legacy lives on.

Play Misty for Me, released in 1971, marked Eastwood’s first foray behind the camera.

He didn’t stop acting, but his passion for filmmaking compelled him to do so.

Eastwood has four Academy Awards to his name, including Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby, as of this writing.

“The Outpost,” starring Scott Eastwood, was released in 2020.

Clint Eastwood in “Kelly’s Heroes,” 1970. pic.twitter.comGu7KAgAdwR Clint Eastwood in “Kelly’s Heroes,” 1970.

Eastwood and his son, Scott, were interviewed by Esquire about their Hollywood experiences as well as their personal beliefs and ideals.

The social and political climate came up in the conversation, which led to him talking about Donald Trump and how sensitive people are to certain issues.

“But he [Trump] is onto something,” Eastwood said, “because secretly everybody is getting tired of political correctness, kissing up.”

“We’re living in the kiss-ass generation right now.”

We are truly living in a p**** generation.

Everyone is treading carefully.

People accuse each other of being racists and other things.”

“Those things weren’t called racist when I was a kid,” Eastwood went on.

When I finished Gran Torino, even my associate said, ‘This is a really good script, but it’s politically incorrect.’ I said, ‘Good.’

‘Let me read it tonight.’ The next morning, I walked in, tossed it on his desk, and said, ‘We’re starting this right now.'”

“All these people who say, ‘Oh, you can’t do that, and you can’t do this, and you can’t say that,” he said of the “p**** generation.”

“Nobody wants to work,” Eastwood went on to say about the generation.

Some people were offended by Eastwood’s conversation remarks in the past….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.