Everyday Ageism: CHRISTA D’SOUZA, 59, argues older women are as eligible for love as anyone else

It’s the last tolerated prejudice. But Femail’s had enough. It’s time we called out those day-to-day moments when we’re patronised for no longer being young…

I’m buoyed by a feature I read the other day on an acquaintance, Marjorie Wallace, the amazing founder of mental health charity SANE, who has just become engaged at the age of 77 to politician John Mills, 81.

My heart always grows a little when I hear about Indian summer romances. Why, though, do they have to be so rare? And why, as Marjorie says, did she have to feel so grateful, being a widow and an older woman, that anyone would even think of taking her out?

This ‘gratitude’ we are meant to feel when people show an interest in us after a certain age irks me. As I write, I am thinking of another couple I know — she is in her early 60s, he is in his mid-80s. She had been a ‘confirmed spinster’; he had been married several times. There was no question of marrying out of loneliness or desperation — they have both been ferociously, unapologetically self-sufficient.

They really just did click. And the way they look at each other across the table and finish each other’s sentences is a joy to witness.

God forbid anything happens to my partner and me but, if it did, I would like to think I’d be as eligible for love as anyone else.