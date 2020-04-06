Everyday Ageism: FEMAIL columnist CHRISTA D’SOUZA, 59,

It’s the last tolerated prejudice. But Femail’s had enough. It’s time we called out those day-to-day moments when we’re patronised for no longer being young…

My dream had always been to retire to our cottage when we reached our 70s.

Well, thanks to coronavirus I am living my dream a decade early, and though I appreciate how profoundly lucky I am, I have mixed feelings about it. On the one hand it is lovely to hear the owls at night and to breathe in all that fresh air, to have a garden to sit in. On the other hand, the stillness and slow pace of life may be prematurely ageing me.

Houseparty and Zoom (the face-to-face social networking apps enabling people to keep in touch) obviously help keep the synapses and neurons firing, but I fear some of mine may have already died.

Only last night someone called on the landline and my partner picked up. ‘It’s Lulu,’ he said to me, and I found myself waving frantically at the phone receiver, blowing it a big photogenic kiss.

The kids thought it was hysterical, obviously — everyday ageism has never been as rife in our household as it is now with them both living at home — but I wonder. Is this the gentle slope down?