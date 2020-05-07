Everyday Ageism: FEMAIL columnist CHRISTA D’SOUZA, questions why women bother to lie about their age

It’s the last tolerated prejudice. But Femail’s had enough. It’s time we called out those day-to-day moments when we’re patronised for no longer being young…

I don’t get women who lie about their age. Why bother? And yet with talk of this ‘rolling age release strategy’ being bandied about by the Government, I’m beginning to see their point.

Based on the evidence that your chance of dying from Covid-19 jumps from 0.5 to 1.3 pc once you hit 50, it could mean that you will have to show proof of your age in order to be allowed out of lockdown. And if you won’t, you’ll be fined.

Whatever it takes to eradicate this malevolent virus, bring it on, obviously, but at the same time won’t it bring out the liar in even the most scrupulously honest of us? I’m not sure how they are going to implement this — policemen these days are such a gentlemanly lot and have so much on their plates — but I can’t help thinking of that brilliant ad for Club 18-30, of wrinklies dressing themselves up like ravers in order to be allowed in.

As an older person who thinks she is in better shape now than she was at 30, I offer an alternative strategy. What about, given how obesity is such a high risk factor, having to offer proof of your weight?