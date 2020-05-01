Everyday Ageism: FEMAIL columnist CHRISTA D’SOUZA, reveals Zoom makes her feel prematurely old 

It’s the last tolerated prejudice. But Femail’s had enough. It’s time we called out those day-to-day moments when we’re patronised for no longer being young…
If ever there were a means of communication to make me feel prematurely old, it would have to be Zoom. I can’t seem to get the hang of it. My head is never in the right place — or indeed in frame at all — and apparently I shout. That’s according to my partner, anyway, who is on Zoom all day for work and always assumes the role of Mufasa on family calls.
Then of course there’s what I look like on it. Never has Nora Ephron’s pronouncement that at a certain age a woman is only eight hours away from looking like a bag lady felt as true as it has in lockdown. Not being able to go to the hairdresser, gym or beauty parlour has taken its toll and on Zoom I look about 102.
I need to be more like my sister, 57, who has researched all the tricks (back lighting, white table cloth, elevated computer screen) and as a result almost looks better on Zoom than in real life. She tells how Covid-19 has vastly improved her social life thanks to all the virtual dinner parties she goes to. This is someone who recently said she wasn’t going to get a tooth replaced because at her age there didn’t seem much point. In lockdown the tables have turned.
