Everyday Ageism: FEMAIL columnist CHRISTA D’SOUZA,

It’s the last tolerated prejudice. But Femail’s had enough. It’s time we called out those day-to-day moments when we’re patronised for no longer being young…

Another wonderful example of everyday ageism with a nice dash of sexism to boot. I’m talking here about how Ant Middleton repeatedly called Anthea Turner, 59, ‘grandma’ on his reality TV show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

That’s what C-list celebs sign up for, of course, when they agree to participate in such a show: being grossly humiliated. But Ant, a former British Army soldier, judged it very wrong playing that particular card.

For one thing, Anthea doesn’t have any children, let alone grandchildren, so that’s got to especially hurt. But even if she did, how dare he? Look at fellow contestant John Fashanu, who is about the same age as Andrea. Ant didn’t call him ‘grandpa’, did he?

I’ve nothing against the word when used by a grandchild to address a grandmother, but for anyone else (and that includes the parents of said grandchild) you need to ask first. Since quitting the show, Anthea has been gracious about it all.

If it had been me I might have cuffed Ant one. But then one falls into the territory of mad old lady smacking a person on the head with her handbag. Sigh. The struggle is real.