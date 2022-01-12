Everyone assumed I was 20 until I stopped dying my hair, and when they found out my true age, they were shocked.

Everyone assumed I was 20 until I stopped dying my hair, at which point they were shocked to learn my true age.

A WOMAN has ditched hair dye in favor of embracing her natural beauty, documenting her transformation on social media.

People are drawn to her graying hair and are surprised to learn that she is much older than she appears.

For at least a year, the woman, who goes by the handle Slowly Silver on TikTok, has been growing out her dyed hair to show off her naturally gorgeous silver locks.

She compiled footage of her hair from each month in 2021 to show her progress in a video posted to her account.

People are enthralled by the fact that her hair is becoming increasingly gray and less brown with each video.

“Girl, you look like you’re in your twenties!!” exclaimed one stunned viewer.

“When I’m older, I hope to look as good as you!” exclaimed another.

“Not something I ever hear at my age!” she said in response to a user telling her she’s “so hot!”

What is her age, exactly?

She revealed her age as 51 in January 2021, implying that she is 52 or about to turn 52 at the time of this writing.

She also admitted that she was a little nervous about embracing her natural hair, but that being in lockdown helped.

Thousands of positive comments on her videos documenting her hair transformation journey have undoubtedly aided her.

“This is a lot of attention,” she wrote in a comment under her video documenting her 12-month progress.

“I enjoy a little attention, but this is something I could never imagine.”

“I can’t handle such large numbers!”

“Thank you!” says the speaker.

The TikToker also received a number of compliments on her youthful-looking skin, which she credited to her skincare regimen.

Eucrin 30 SPF sunscreen, La Roche Posay Pigmentclar Brightening Deep Cleanser, Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, and SkinMedica Age Defense Retinol Complex are among the products she uses on her skin, according to her TikTok account’s biography.

She claims to use Aveda’s Cherry Almond Softening Leave-In Conditioner, Aveda’s smoothing shampoo and hair mask, Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, MATRIX’s Total Results Brass Off Color Depositing Blue Shampoo, and Neutrogena Anti-Residue Gentle Clarifying Shampoo for her hair.

There are several tips and tricks available for those who want to maintain the woman’s healthy-looking skin and hair.

One haircare expert, for example, revealed how often people should brush their hair on a daily basis, while another demonstrated how to brush hair properly to…

